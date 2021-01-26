Newcastle Falcons keep their eye on Ollie Lawrence extension talks

NEWCASTLE FALCONS have made an enquiry about Worcester Warriors’ England centre Ollie Lawrence.

Lawrence, 21, who made the breakthrough into Eddie Jones’ squad for the trip to Italy in October, has now been named in the Six Nations squad.

Birmingham-born Lawrence, who made his try-scoring Warriors debut against Sale Sharks in 2017, is under contract at Sixways only until the end of next season.

The Falcons asked about him after hearing the former Aston Villa academy youngster’s parents were moving further north.

They are likely to be the first Premiership club to have noticed that Lawrence,...