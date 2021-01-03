Penalty decision a puzzler for Gloucester, says critical Skivington

GEORGE Skivington questioned a late scrum penalty against Gloucester which enabled Sale to lay the platform for their decisive try.
“At that scrum I thought we were nice and square going through them, so it was an interesting decision,” said head coach Skivington. “Those kind of calls can swing a game.
“Our set-piece is a real strength and I thought we played pretty well, but we let them back into the game at the breakdown and gave them easy points. There are things to work on.”
Paul Deacon heaped praise on his Sale squad as they ended a threematch losing run.
“The lads showed real commitmen...
