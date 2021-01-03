Last-ditch Beaumont try nicks it for Sharks

By TOM BRADSHAW
Destructive: Sam Hill powers past Gloucester full-back Kyle Moyle
Clean ball: Ruan Ackermann wins a lineout for Gloucester
CLOSE-UP
LEWIS LUDLOW
Gloucester openside
TOM CURRY
Sale openside
When the hard yards needed making Gloucester skipper Ludlow often carried with purpose, although his yellow card put his side on the ropes midway through the second half. There were some stalking, lassoing tackles by Curry, and the England flanker had the presence of mind to hoof the ball off the field with the job done. There was little to separa...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login