‘We just didn’t play well enough’, Baxter admits

EXETER boss Rob Baxter had a simple reason for his team suffering a first defeat of the new Premiership season.
“We just didn’t play well enough,” he said about a selection which showed only six starters from the Twickenham-winning XV.
He rejected Wasps thoughts that they had “shocked” his men in the physicality stakes. “I don’t think we were shocked – we just did not play well enough,” he said. “Rugby is a pretty honest game, you tend to win games you deserve to win and you tend to lose games you deserve to lose.
“We need to make sure against Bristol next week we deserve to win but if we do...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login