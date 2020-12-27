Champion Chiefs sign off superb year with bonus win

By BRENDAN GALLAGHER
EXETER Chiefs, understandably rusty in the first half after their recent Covid travails, signed off a momentous year with yet another BP win but there was plenty to also enjoy in an enterprising Gloucester performance.
Academy scrum-half Toby Venner, a noted Sevens speedster, came off the bench to score two cracking tries and generally add vim to the Gloucester attack and joins a lengthy list of young Cherry and Whites players who promise much.
For the present, though, Exeter are the finished article and although a long way from their best yesterday ...
