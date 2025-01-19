Zebre v Perpignan

Today. Kick-off 3.15pm, Stadium

PERPIGNAN aim to book their place in the last 16 at winless Zebre. Last week’s win against Cardiff moved them into the knockout places on points difference while Zebre lost 22-18 at the Cheetahs.

Perpignan lie 12th in the French Top 14, while Zebre have picked up just two wins this season and are in 15th in the URC.

Antoine Aucagne, Jordan Joseph, Riko Buliruarua and Apisai Naqalevu come into the Perpignan backline with flanker Patrick Sobela and prop Bruce Devaux drafted into the pack.

For Zebre, centre Damiano Mazza, wing ...