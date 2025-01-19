Wells on wing in hunt for home tie

By BEN JAYCOCK

Preview

Edinburgh v Black Lion Today. 1pm

LEWIS Wells makes his debut today against the Georgians with Edinburgh on the verge of knockout rugby after their bonus-point victory against Vannes last week.

A win today will guarantee a home round of 16 tie.

Winger Wells, 22, joined the club’s extended pro academy in the summer, having enjoyed an impressive rise from Linlithgow to the Super Series with Heriot’s. He takes the place of Duhan van der Merwe who misses out on selection due to a minor ankle knock sustained against Vannes.

Head coach Sean Everitt ...