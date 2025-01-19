Skivington decides to put faith in young guns

By PAUL REES

PREVIEW...

Bayonne v Gloucester

Today. Kick-off 1pm, Stade Jean-Dauger

A YEAR ago, Gloucester prioritised cup competitions over the Premiership but despite having a chance of making the Challenge Cup knock-out stage will be under-strength at Bayonne today.

DoR George Skivington is resting many of his big guns so he can go full blast against Leicester at Kingsholm on Saturday when Gloucester will have the chance of making the top four at the Tigers’ expense.

“It is all about managing your squad,” said Skiving-ton, who is having to contend with i...