Monster Lloyd punt helps see off Steelmen

RGC............................. 17
Ebbw Vale............... 13
RGC CLAIMED their first victory of the season with a narrow win over Ebbw Vale, which has blown the eastern conference of the Premiership Cup wide open.
The match was tense throughout and a lack of discipline from both sides made it difficult for them to create clear-cut chances.
The first half was a scrappy affair, with both sides making several handling errors.
First blood went to Ebbw Vale through a Lewis K Williams penalty. And he doubled their lead shortly after.
RGC scored their first points of the game through the boo...
