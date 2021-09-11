Priestland’s imperious as Cokanasiga blow hits Bath

By ROGER PANTING

Cardiff ..............25pts Bath ....................14ptsRHYS Priestland tormented his former club as Cardiff looked in better shape for the start of the league season.After six years at Bath, for whom he scored over 800 points, Priestland returned to Wales to steer his Cardiff side to a deserved win with an excellent all-round performance.Cardiff ’s director of rugby, Dai Young, said: “For me, Rhys is still up there with the best tens in world rugby.“The players coming off all spoke highly of his organisation and on the night, his kicking w...