Saracens end warm up with five-try bloody nose

By GARY FITZGERALD

Saracens ............3ptsUlster ................33ptsENGLAND flanker Ben Earl claimed it was not “all doom and gloom” despite Saracens heading back to the top flight on the back of a thorough thrashing from Ulster.Mark McCall’s men were given a bloody nose by a fired up Irish side, keen to make amends for a hefty loss to Sarries at Kingspan Stadium six days earlier.Ulster came up against a Wolf Pack which had forgotten to sharpen teeth or claws before setting off for the Honourable Artillery Company sports ground.Not many Premiership teams w...