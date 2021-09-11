Deano delight after Falcons stick to the game script

By GARY HEATLY

Edinburgh ........10pts Newcastle........26ptsNEWCASTLE Falcons will head into the Premiership campaign on the back of an unbeaten pre-season programme after they got the better of Edinburgh Rugby at the opening of the new ERS ground in the Scottish capital.A large crowd turned out to watch Edinburgh play their first ever 80 minutes at the stadium in the shadow of BT Murrayfield, but it was the visitors who headed home with victory after an entertaining afternoon.After adding the result to recent victories over Glasgow Warriors and Doncaster Knights, Falcons directo...