Morne Steyn did same to me 12 years ago | Shane Williams

WHAT a cruel way to lose a Test series. I know the feeling all too well having been in the British & Irish Lions changing room back in 2009 when Morne Steyn kicked a last-minute penalty to deny us a famous win.

It’s a horrible feeling and you couldn’t possibly understand how disappointed the players will be right now. Back in 2009 the changing room was so silent you could hear a pin drop, and I suspect it would have been the same for a good while after the final whistle in Cape Town yesterday.

But these players have done themselves, their families and the British & Irish Lions bad...