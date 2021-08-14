Alun Wyn Jones four letter faux-pas | Peter Jackson

TWELVE men – four Irish, four Welsh, two English, two Scottish – have captained the Lions over the last 50 years, each and every one discharging his formal public duties without using the f-word, until last weekend.

“I don’t give a f**k if people think I’m overemotional,’’ Alun Wyn Jones said last weekend. “That’s what it means to me and I apologise for using language…’’

Using it in the heat of battle is one thing, doing so in a conference call via Zoom something else entirely. We all say things we shouldn’t but leading the Lions puts the captain on a pedestal among the most admired of ro...