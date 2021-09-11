Fly-halves on move are talk of the town | James Harrington

Clubs’ recruitment and retention plans never stop. No sooner have they closed the book on squad hires for one season, than they’re looking to fill gaps and strengthen weak links for the following season.

This recruitment focus for most Top 14 clubs this year will be at flyhalf. Racing 92, for example, look to have a settled squad – they brought in only two senior players this season. But 22 players are out of contract at the end of this season – and fair game for approaches from other clubs.

President Jacky Lorenzetti admitted a number of players had received approaches, but, in an interv...