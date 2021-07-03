Gatland’s big decision is still about Farrell | Jeremy Guscott

THIS was a step up in performance from the game against Japan last weekend and that’s all head coach Warren Gatland will want at this stage: progression, improvement, development.

At this elite level, momentum is so important in the game and you can control that by not making errors. The fewer the errors, the more momentum you have. The Lions started with pace, intensity and pressed hard while cutting out the early mistakes from last week.

And by the seventh minute they were already 14-0 up via Louis Rees- Zammit and Hamish Watson tries.

Watching that start there was a feeling this could ...