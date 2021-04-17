Forget Six Nations form, Maro Itoje can rattle the Boks | Jeremy Guscott

WHEN you think of must-go Test Lions for the 2021 series against South Africa, the first forward that comes to mind is Maro Itoje. He will be a cornerstone of the Lions in South Africa, despite not having the best Six Nations in a disappointing England side.

Throughout his career Itoje has had a tendency to give away penalties, because sometimes he pushes the envelope a little too much. Until this season he had usually been on the right side of the decisions, and usually it is a question of very small margins.

There have been other players who have done the same, with Richie McCaw an expe...