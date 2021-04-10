Harmony at Toulouse is music to Kaino’s ears | James Harrington

Earlier this week, both Toulouse and Clermont head coaches insisted that their sides are underdogs for today’s Champions Cup quarter-final at Stade Marcel Michelin.

Regardless of what happens this afternoon – Toulouse have not won at Clermont since 2002, but had not ever won at Munster before last weekend, when they became the second French side to leave Thomond Park with the spoils – it has already been a remarkable season for the four-time European champions and current Top 14 leaders.

Ugo Mola’s side have maintained a strong challenge on both fronts despite being deprived of their inte...