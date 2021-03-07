Canal Plus keep rights in bumper Top 14 deal | James Harrington

Metaphorical – and, no doubt, a few literal – champagne corks were firing at the early Spring sun shining on Top 14 clubs the length and breadth of France this week, after a TV rights auction landed them a monster four-year €454.4million domestic rights deal.

The league’s long-standing relationship with French pay-TV broadcaster Canal Plus will now continue to the end of the 2026/27 season, after it won the auction for all three rights bundles over four seasons.

It was the only bidder for the two major bundles, for live matches, and beat off competition from L’Equipe to offer digital as-l...